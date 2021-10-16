Microsoft is toying with a new way to roll out Windows 11 updates

Following the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft has revealed that it is currently in the process of testing out a new way to deliver updates to the latest version of its operating system.

In a new blog post commemorating the 7-year anniversary of the Windows Insider Program, the software giant introduced Update Stack Packages which will allow the company to deliver new update improvements to its users outside of major OS updates.

Microsoft's Update Stack Packages will arrive for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel first beginning with Build 22478 of Windows 11.

By opting to receive Update Stack Packages, Windows users can ensure their PC has the highest likelihood of successfully installing new updates with as little disruption as possible.

At the moment, the Update Stack Package is limited to just a very small set of update-related system files that are developed independently of the OS by Microsoft. However, by testing this process first with Windows Insiders, the company hopes to eventually expand the scope and frequency of releases in the future.

Update Stack Packages will be delivered to Insiders through Windows Update in the same way that new builds and cumulative updates are.

Insiders in the Dev Channel interesting in testing out this new method of receiving updates can go to Settings > Windows Update and check for updates to receive the Update Stack Package.