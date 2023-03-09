Microsoft is looking to help developers build quantum apps in Azure

Audio player loading…

While classical computing has come a long way over the past century, it still has its limitations, and our requirements are fast outpacing what’s possible of classical computers.

While quantum computing, especially fault-tolerant machines, is a long way off yet, the industry is still gearing up for the revolution, and Microsoft wants to be leading the charge.

In the meantime, it is understood and recognized that quantum computing will in actual fact be a hybrid of quantum and classical computing, likely enabled at scale in the public cloud.

Hybrid quantum computing

Microsoft Azure Quantum Program Manager Fabrice Frachon explained in a blog post (opens in new tab) how , “the key to unlocking impactful, commercial applications at scale will be deep integration between classical computing capabilities including HPC and AI with scaled quantum computing in the cloud.”

And to boost this development, Microsoft has made its new Integrated Hybrid feature in Azure Quantum available to the public.

The company says its platform will allow developers to begin work on creating hybrid quantum applications that use a combination of classical and quantum code, and will work with machines like the Quantinuum H-Series.

Svore poses an example situation in which the hybrid environment would be beneficial to users:

“Imagine the impactful applications in the future that will enable researchers with the scale of AI to sort through massive data sets, the insights from HPC to narrow down options, and the power of quantum at scale to improve model accuracy.”

Additionally, cloud is hoped to scale quantum computing to new levels, and classical compute capabilities in the cloud will be able to help scientists solve quantum mechanical problems.

Right now, users are eligible for $500 in Azure Quantum credits to explore and experiment today, and further research may be possible by applying for $10,000 in credits. Regardless, hybrid quantum computing will remain exclusive to those willing to fork out big sums of money for a long time yet.

Via The Register (opens in new tab)