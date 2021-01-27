Matrox SMPTE ST 2110 NIC cards will now power Ross XPression Graphics Engine

For broadcasters building out SMPTE ST 2110 IP workflows, Ross Video has announced that XPression, the company’s real-time motion graphics engine, now integrates with Matrox SMPTE ST 2110 network interface controller (NIC) cards for multi-channel IP video I/O workflows. Matrox is the leading partner of XPression’s HD and UHD/4K video I/O hardware for producing content in HD-SDI, 12G, and ST 2110.

To meet the rising demand for SMPTE ST 2110 IP production technology, Ross Video, and the XPression product family have developed systems to support SMPTE standards in HD-SDI workflows using the Matrox DSX LE4 IP cards. With the Matrox DSX LE5 D25 and DSX LE5 Q25 NIC cards, Ross Video XPression can now support UHD inputs and outputs over 25 GbE.

“XPression’s graphic render engine has featured Matrox as the primary video I/O card for over ten years now,” says Patrick Twomey, Ross Video’s Director of XPression Product Marketing. “Matrox has always provided a robust SDK for the XPression Development team to work with, and the new Matrox DSX LE5 cards provide XPression the bandwidth to support multi-channel inputs and outputs using the latest SMPTE standards for IP production our customers demand.”

“The Ross XPression platform is a popular choice amongst broadcasters—and we’re happy to be part of that process,” Francesco Scartozzi, VP of Sales and Business Development, Broadcast and Media Group at Matrox Video. “With support for Matrox’s latest SMPTE ST 2110 NIC cards, the XPression graphics systems will enable broadcasters to explore the benefits of efficient, scalable, and flexible IP workflows, while still producing the same high-quality content.”