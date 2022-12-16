Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will swing onto PS5 in late 2023

Audio player loading…

Sony has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release towards the end of next year.

In a blog post (opens in new tab) highlighting some of the biggest titles coming to PlayStation next year, Sony confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release for PS5 in “Fall 2023” (so likely between September and November).

“Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series,” the post reads. “Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we’re bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure."

It’s been four years since Insomniac Games released the critically-acclaimed Marvel’s Spiderman , and fans have been waiting on tenterhooks for a sequel ever since – though spin-off Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ release in 2020 certainly helped to scratch our web-slinging itch.

While a specific release date for the highly-anticipated sequel has not been confirmed yet, we now have an idea of when we’ll be web-swinging our way through the streets of New York once again

What to expect

(Image credit: Sony)

There’s a great deal to get excited about when it comes to this much-anticipated Spider-Man sequel. The reveal trailer (opens in new tab) that was shown at the PlayStation Showcase back in September 2021 displayed some interesting details.

Arguably the most exciting part of the trailer is the surprise appearance towards the end. That’s when we get to see the infamous Spider-Man villain Venom. It looks like this space-invading symbiote will be one of the main villains that we’ll see Peter and Miles take on in the sequel.

There’s also another ominous voice that we can hear towards the end of the trailer. Hopefully, this means we’ll be getting a two-for-one villain deal. While it’s not clear who it is as of yet, our money’s on it being Kraven the Hunter.

Apart from the details on a couple of villains not much else is known about Spider-Man 2 other than it will be a PS5 exclusive, skipping the PS4 and PS4 Pro entirely.

It seems like 2023 could finally be the year when PlayStation fans will have to bite the bullet and upgrade their console if they want to keep up with all the latest games. I knew it would happen sometime soon; there’s only so long I can hold onto my aging PS4 Pro.