Making secure login accessible to all: Q&A with Yubico

Any form of two-factor authentication (2FA) is more secure than none at all, but it’s important to note that not all 2FA is created equal.

Two of the more popular 2FA methods are SMS codes (text messages) or mobile authenticator apps, which both rely on re-typing or pasting a one-time code from one device or application to another. Not only can this be cumbersome for users, but it is also prone to error. These methods are also reliant on mobile access, posing a problem in environments where mobile devices do not work or are prohibited. What is perhaps most concerning is that one-time password 2FA methods are still vulnerable to modern phishing and man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks. And most recently, we have seen malware-based attacks that steal both the password from a smart phone’s password manager and the one-time code. Against such an attack, a phone is essentially a single-factor authentication device.

FIDO-based security keys provide a higher level of security while also delivering a seamless user experience. The FIDO U2F and FIDO2 standards, and compatible security keys, leverage public key cryptography to protect against phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks. Even if a user is tricked into giving up their personal information, as in the case of a phishing attack, a FIDO security key can’t be fooled. User credentials are bound to the origin, meaning that only the real site can authenticate with a key. Security keys are also designed to work with just one touch, making login up to four times faster than one-time passcodes.