Gmail now offers verification to replace your lost Twitter blue tick

Google has become the latest online platform to introduce a blue checkmark verification, in this case for its email service .

The blue checkmark will only be available to a select handful of Gmail users to start with, but is designed with recipients’ safety in mind as the company continues to tackle spam emails, phishing attacks, and other scams.

The scheme builds on existing logo verification measures rolled out by the company almost two years ago, and enables Gmail users to hover over the checkmark to confirm that the company owns the specified domain.

The blue checkmark is built on the existing Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) technology that rolled out in July 2021 which has since allowed users to use a validated company logo in place of a Gmail avatar.

As such, the verification stamp is only available to domain owners who have adopted BIMI, and not to regular @gmail.com account holders.

However, support for BIMI and the blue checkmark extends to all versions of Gmail, including Workspace and personal accounts, so long as they meet the criteria.

Rollout has already started, so you can expect to begin seeing blue checkmarks against company emails in the near future.

"Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust," a Google Workspace update blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news noted.

"This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone."

TechRadar Pro is waiting for a reply from Google about plans to roll out its verification measures more widely, including to those with a regular @gmail.com account. Any update will be posted here.

In the meantime, Internet users are being urged not to rely on single measures like this and to remain vigilant online in an era when more workers are doing so remotely, and scam emails continue to get more creative and effective.