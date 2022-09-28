SuiteWorld 2022 live: All the NetSuite announcements from the main keynotes

We're live in Las Vegas for SuiteWorld 2022, the annual conference hosted by ERP and CRM company Oracle NetSuite.

As well as bringing you full coverage of the latest product announcements, we'll be live blogging both the major keynote sessions.

This morning's opening keynote will be led by Evan Goldberg, EVP and founder of NetSuite, who we assume will take us through the latest updates, spanning finance and accounting, sales, HR, ecommerce and more. We're also told we'll be hearing from a number of NetSuite customers, old and new.