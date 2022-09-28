Live
SuiteWorld 2022 live: All the NetSuite announcements from the main keynotes
We're live at SuiteWorld 2022 covering both the major keynote sessions
We're live in Las Vegas for SuiteWorld 2022, the annual conference hosted by ERP and CRM company Oracle NetSuite.
As well as bringing you full coverage of the latest product announcements, we'll be live blogging both the major keynote sessions.
This morning's opening keynote will be led by Evan Goldberg, EVP and founder of NetSuite, who we assume will take us through the latest updates, spanning finance and accounting, sales, HR, ecommerce and more. We're also told we'll be hearing from a number of NetSuite customers, old and new.
Welcome to SuiteWorld 2022
We're live at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas for the first day of SuiteWorld 2022 and this reporter will be bringing you all the latest NetSuite announcements from the show.
We'll also be speaking with from spokespeople responsible for product and go-to-market strategy at NetSuite, who will no doubt be eager to tell us what they've been working on.
Over the course of the event, we'll be updating this blog with coverage of the two main keynote addresses (starting at 09:00 PT/18:00 BST on Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29), so bookmark this page or stay tuned.
