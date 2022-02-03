Live

Mobile Industry Extra: February 2022

News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry

Mobile Security
(Image: © Shutterstock.com)

Christel Heydemann

(Image credit: Orange)

Christel Heydemann replaces Richard at Orange

Orange has appointed Schneider Electric’s current executive vice president of Europe operations as its next chief executive. She replaces Stephane Richard who resigned last year after a French court found him guilty of fraud in 2021.

Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete

(Image credit: GSMA)

GSMA appoints Telefonica CEO as new chair

Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete is the new chair of mobile industry body the GSMA. The Telefonica chief executive replaces former Orange CEO Stephane Richard who was forced to vacate the post after receiving a suspended jail term after being convicted of fraud last year.