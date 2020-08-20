Lenovo teases Yoga Pro 13s Carbon: a sub-1kg laptop with professional features

One of the things that caught the eye with this week’s Lenovo announcement was the lack of any mentions about the company’s flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops.

While the new ThinkPad notebooks could be revealed soon, there is one more Yoga machine that may address a segment very close to that occupied by ThinkPads.

The Yoga Pro 13s Carbon was formally teased in China earlier this week, with the official information limited to the fact that it weighs just 995 grams (2.2 pounds), offers high performance, is made of carbon, and it looks good in white. Meanwhile, the name of the product implies that it comes with a 13-inch-class display.

A new market for Yoga?

Unofficial leaks give some more details about the upcoming laptop. Just like other latest Lenovo Yoga designs, the new Yoga Pro 13s Carbon is reportedly based on Intel’s Tiger Lake processor with up to four cores and Intel’s Xe-LP integrated GPU. Meanwhile, like many other 13-inch-class laptops, the new unit will be equipped with a 50-Wh battery that reportedly enables a battery life of up to 16 hours.

The most interesting part is that the Yoga Pro 13s Carbon notebook will feature a screen with a 2560x1600 resolution and a protection against prying eyes, a feature typically expected by users of Lenovo’s ThinkPad notebooks. Just like ThinkPads, the laptop also has a fingerprint scanner to enable biometric protection as well as a premium audio subsystem by Harman.

Lenovo’s ThinkPads have a number of business and enterprise-oriented features than mentioned here, including numerous optional capabilities, but it is evident that the Yoga Pro 13s Carbon could address needs of certain ThinkPad owners.

So far, Lenovo has only teased the Yoga Pro 13s Carbon in China, so it is unclear when exactly the notebook will hit the market and whether it will be available in other countries at all.

(Image credit: ITHome)

Sources: ITHome, Liliputing, Notebookcheck