Lego 2K Drive is the spiritual successor to one of the best kart racers ever made

Lego 2K Drive will soon be upon us as the brick-based kart racer is slated to release in less than a week's time, May 16. It's been eagerly anticipated, but its best-looking feature was only properly shown off recently.

That's because Lego 2K Drive features transforming vehicles, as karts can transform from a standard high-speed street racing car, to an off-road vehicle, to a boat, and even a plane. It adds a new dimension to well-treaded trail blazed by the likes of one of the best Nintendo Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, however, it isn't the first time we've seen this innovation.

Revealed in a recent video on the Lego 2K Hub on YouTube (opens in new tab), we now know exactly how vehicles will transform to suit different terrains after it was first teased in the original reveal trailer (opens in new tab), and things bare a striking resemblance to Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed which did this concept over a decade prior to great success.

Sumo Digital's star-studded sequel gained critical acclaim upon release for the Xbox 360, and PS3 back in 2012 (then later on PC and Nintendo Wii U), with Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed currently sitting at 82% on Metacritic (opens in new tab) regardless of version. Some of the highest praise came from sister-site GamesRadar (opens in new tab), which said: "Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed could have been another mediocre attempt at a kart racer, but its solid controls, plethora of modes and unlockables, and iconic characters allow it to shine on its own podium.".

Building a better racer

Transforming vehicles absolutely makes sense for Lego 2K Drive as the modes of transport themselves are made out of bricks and can be easily dismantled on the go. That's been the greatest appeal to having a Lego game focus on racing ever since the days of the original Lego Racer back in 1999. Taking an open world approach, similar in approach to something like Forza Horizon 5 and Burnout Paradise before it, with an added focus on destruction and chaos.

I haven't been this excited for a kart racer since Mario Kart 8 since hit the scene almost a decade ago on the Wii U. In a niche genre that's been dominated in recent years by the two biggest names in mascot platforming, not to mention the likes of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, having Lego step up to pole position after decades away from the race makes for some interesting competition.

Next week's launch will show if Lego 2K Drive is really all its bricked up to be. I'm optimistic based on everything I've seen and read so far. If nothing else, it should be a good time for racing games fans regardless of playing on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC provided the performance holds up across the board.