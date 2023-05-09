KPMG and Google Cloud really want your business to use AI

Google Cloud and KPMG have announced (opens in new tab) plans to strengthen their partnership in a bid to get more companies using generative AI systems.

Together with KPMG’s cloud transformation, analytics, and responsible AI expertise, Google Cloud hopes its trusted infrastructure and generative AI capabilities will bring generative artificial intelligence such as Bard into all areas of an organization, in all front, middle, and back offices.

At first, the companies have revealed plans to target the financial services, healthcare, and retail industries.

Generative AI in more sectors

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian explained: “Through our expanded alliance with KPMG, we will accelerate the application of Google Cloud generative AI throughout the world’s largest organizations, helping them deliver innovation and empower employees, create more value from data, and more.”

The announcement builds on half a decade of partnership and collaboration between the companies, which have already helped global banking giant HSBC leverage AI to help answer policy-related queries.

Google Cloud sees itself delivering generative AI to “practical, real-world” cases, helping organizations to adapt and scale in an era where optimizing has fast become a staple for any business to survive.

KPMG US Deputy Chair and COO, Laura Newinski, highlighted the need to “accelerate digital transformation and manage disruption in the market.”

Newinski describes the partnership as one that will help clients “innovate at scale and embrace change, while protecting data in a secure environment.”

KPMG firms, which are seen as legally distinct and separate entities, are set to invest in quickly training Google Cloud experts to assist enterprises in adopting generative AI.

Google isn’t the only tech titan to be pushing generative AI outward, with Microsoft’s GPT-powered Copilot weaving its way into a number of business operations including Dynamics 365 .