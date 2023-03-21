Jedi Survivor will take you to the deadliest place in the Empire

EA has released a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it shows some serious ambition for Respawn’s latest action-adventure game.

Jedi Survivor is set to release April 28, so it won’t be long until folks on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S get their hands on the latest adventure of Jedi outcast Cal Kestis. The game is set after the fall of the Republic, during the time of the Empire. In this dark chapter of the Star Wars saga, Jedi are hunted by the Empire’s ruthless Inquisition – a harsh reality we see Cal having to contend with throughout the trailer (opens in new tab).

The new video is a real treat, showing off some gorgeous Star Wars locales as well as reunions with fan-favorite characters from the previous game.

It looks like Greez, the surly but well-meaning pilot from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be making a return, bringing his gruff charms back to the story. We also got a glimpse of Merrin, a fellow force user, and outcast. However, as great as it is to have the return of these beloved characters confirmed, what’s most interesting about the trailer is the range of locations on offer in Jedi Survivor.

Like its predecessor, Jedi Survivor places a strong emphasis on exploration, rewarding inquisitive players with gorgeous sights and flashy collectibles. In the story trailer, we see canyons, starship interiors, and even an ancient temple.

All of these locales are topped, however, by the fact that the trailer shows off scenes from Coruscant – the capital of the Empire and the epicenter of Emperor Palpatine’s cruel regime.

City of lights

Ever since it was first shown off in the prequel trilogy, Coruscant has been an iconic part of the Star Wars universe. The entire planet is a vast city so jam-packed with seedy under-levels and secrets that it gives Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City a run for its money. It’s also the capital of the Empire and the site of the old Jedi Temple before Emperor Palpatine ransacked it after coming to power.



In the age of the Empire, Coruscant is one of the most dangerous places in the Galaxy, especially for a Jedi like Cal. Though we can only speculate as to what circumstances have conspired to force Cal to take a trip to the Empire’s home turf, it’ll certainly be interesting to see what dangers and secrets our protagonist will have to contend with as he makes his way through Star Wars’ iconic mega-city.

As a Jedi himself, it’s likely that Cal spent years of his life at the temple on Coruscant before the Order was gutted by Emperor Palpatine at the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. We can likely expect some tough emotional moments as Cal returns to the city of his youth.

(Image credit: Respawn)

By choosing to tackle Coruscant, Respawn is getting seriously ambitious. This iconic location is at the heart of the Star Wars universe, and getting it right would be a real feather in Respawn’s cap. Jedi Fallen Order, the game’s predecessor, has already had a stab at some iconic locations, including Dathomir, the haunted home of a society of dark Force users, and Illum, an ice-covered planet where Jedi get the crystals that power their lightsabres.

However, though fan favorites, Dathomir and Illum are both relatively obscure when compared to Coruscant, as, of the three, only the city planet appears in the movies. The stakes for Respawn are a lot higher when it comes to giving the iconic Star Wars location the treatment it deserves. That said, if the gorgeous and atmospheric treatment of Dathomir and Illum in Fallen Order is anything to go by, it looks like Coruscant will be in safe hands.

Given Respawn’s excellent track record, I can’t wait to see how the developers have chosen to tackle Star Wars’ sprawling mega-city.