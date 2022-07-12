It's nearly time to say goodbye to Google Duo for good

Audio player loading…

Some big changes are coming to your Android video calls as Google rolls out the first part of its upgrade aimed at sunsetting Google Duo.

The video conferencing service, first released back in 2016, will soon become Google Meet as the company looks to combine its consumer and enterprise tools into a single platform.

The first phase of the merger has now begun rolling out to Android users, who can download and update to the new version of the software now to find out more about what's in store.

Google Duo upgrade

9to5Google (opens in new tab) spotted that users upgrading to the latest version of Google Duo are now seeing an alert when opening the app instructing them about the change.

"Duo is getting even better," it reads. "Your Duo app will become Meet, with a new name and icon, and more features like background effects."

The company has also provided a link (opens in new tab) for users to learn more about Google Meet where it outlines a number of the useful upgrades and new additions.

These include in-meeting chat, applying virtual backgrounds and visual effects, and starting a call with up to 100 participants.

Users only need to be signed in with a Google account in order to try the new software and all its features, as accounts set up with only a phone number won't be able to use meetings.

"Google Meet features will be added to the Google Duo app through app updates. By the end of 2022, the updated Duo app will then be renamed Google Meet," the company notes.

Duo users will still be able to use the app, which Google says will retain all the tools that have made it so popular, including making calls via a phone number or email address, using filters and effects, sending messages, and asking Google Assistant to call using existing devices.

All Duo user conversation history, contacts, and messages will continue to be saved in the app, Google added, and there will be no new app to download or extra costs to pay.