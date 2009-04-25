Mind-powered Twitter posts to aid disabled

The quality of some posts on Twitter (hello, Oprah?) makes it easy to believe next to no thought has been expended, but a US student has developed a system that enables posting using the mind alone without the user even lifting a finger.

Adam Wilson at the University of Wisconsin-Madison built a brain-computer interface that uses electrical activity in the brain, as measured by an EEG cap, to choose letters from an on-screen alphabet.

Tweets away

With an eye for an easy headline, he then had his software send the resulting message to his Twitter account, making it the world's first mind-powered Tweet.

In spite of the seemingly trivial application, the development could have benefits for disabled people.

A professor working with Wilson explained: "Someone could simply tell family and friends how they're feeling... That would really be an enabling type of communication means for those people."