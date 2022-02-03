Huge gaming laptop deal: Asus Zephyrus G14 hits lowest price yet at Best Buy

This week's gaming laptop deals at Best Buy offer the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $1,249.99 (was $1,549.99). That's the lowest price yet for what's arguably the best small-form-factor gaming laptop on the market.

With an RTX 3060 graphics card, Ryzen 9-9500H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this machine is incredibly competitive for the price - especially when you consider all that power is squeezed into a tiny 14-inch form-factor. It's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it's a good premium pick if you're looking for a lightweight gaming machine that doesn't compromise on power.

It's not the first time we've seen the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 on sale at Best Buy. In fact, we've seen a few $250 discounts between now and Black Friday last year. However, today's $300 discount is the lowest rock-bottom price we've seen so far on this great machine.

Considering it's cheaper than some 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals at Best Buy right now (you usually pay more for smaller machines), we'd say it's a real bargain. It's also a whopping $500 cheaper than the Razer Blade 14, which is the 'other' premium 14-inch gaming laptop on the market right now.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,549.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,549.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy
Save $300

