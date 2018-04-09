Huawei names new UK managing director

Huawei has named Anson Zhang as the new UK managing director for its consumer business.

Zhang joined the company as its Finland MD in 2009 before taking up a similar position in the Czech Republic.

Huawei regularly rotates its executives in the hope it will foster a culture of constant innovation in different departments.

'Strength to strength'

Confirming the appointment, Huawei said Zhang had played a “key role” in it becoming the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer behind Apple and Samsung and his immediate task will to build on momentum created by the launch of the much-anticipated Huawei Pro 20 P smartphone.

“Huawei is growing from strength to strength across Europe and beyond, but we’re only just getting started,” Zhang declared. “I’m delighted to be joining the UK division at such an exciting time in the company’s growth. With the upcoming launch of the P20, I look forward to introducing consumers across the country to a smartphone that will disrupt the status quo.”

The Huawei P20 Pro is available in the UK from today from all four major mobile operators – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone - and places strong emphasis on its camera and imaging features. The P20 Pro has received “record” pre-orders and is seen by observers as a strong Android flagship handset in a crowded marketplace.

Last month, Huawei subsidiary Honor named Michael Pan as its head of Western Europe.