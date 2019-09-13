Huawei founder offers to "sell" 5G knowledge

The founder and chief executive of Huawei has offered to sell on the company's 5G technology to a Western firm.

In the latest attempt to prove that his company is not engaging in covert spying or surveillance, Ren Zhengfei has said that he would be willing to pass on the knowledge - for a fee.

Huawei has repeatedly denied claims that its technology can be used to spy on users across the world, despite accusations, most prominently from the US, that this is the case.

"Open"

Ren, who founded Huawei in 1987 after leaving the People's Liberation Army, made the proposal in separate interviews with the New York Times and the Economist.

"[Huawei is] open to sharing our 5G technologies and techniques with US companies, so that they can build up their own 5G industry," Ren told the New York Times.

"This would create a balanced situation between China, the US and Europe."

Ren also told the Economist that, "A balanced distribution of interests is conducive to Huawei's survival."

A Huawei spokesman confirmed to the BBC that Ren's quotes are accurate, and the idea represents a "genuine proposal". The deal would reportedly cover access to the company's wide range of existing 5G patents, as well as its core code and technical blueprints, along with central production engineering knowledge.

Huawei has emphatically denied US allegations of espionage in what is its most public and provocative rejection to date.

The company has largely been excluded from the US’s telecoms infrastructure on national security fears, while other nations have also expressed concern in recent months. It has also been reported that the US has been urging allies to follow its lead - although the UK is yet to reveal its decision.

The fears are largely founded on Huawei’s perceived links to the Chinese government and a belief that legislation requires firm’s in China to assist in state surveillance.

Via BBC