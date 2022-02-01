Hey Nvidia… where’s the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti?!

Audio player loading…

Nvidia’s reveal of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which will be the most powerful consumer GPU the company has ever made, was one of the highlights of CES 2022 – but where is it?

We only got a quick glimpse of it at CES in Las Vegas, with Nvidia promising that more information would follow towards the end of January. There were even rumors that there may be an official launch on January 27.

However, we’re now in February and so far, the RTX 3090 Ti has been missing in action. There’s been no word on whether or not the GPU has been delayed, but the missed deadlines – and Nvidia’s silence on the matter – doesn’t bode well.

To be honest, we wouldn’t be entirely surprised if the RTX 3090 Ti is delayed. There’s still a global pandemic and chip shortage going on, and that has impacted a lot of manufacturers’ release plans. Nvidia has recently launched the RTX 3050 without any issue – though stock still sold out quickly. Nvidia may be finding it more difficult to source the parts for the more complex RTX 3090 Ti.

It’s worth noting, however, that we were never given an actual launch date for the RTX 3090 Ti, just a promise of more information at the end of January. So, while a product with no release date can’t really be delayed, anyone who was hoping to get hold of this powerful GPU soon may be in for disappointment.

We’ve contacted Nvidia to find out more, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

