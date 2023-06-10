Head Bangers is a rhythm battle royale for funky pigeons

By Elie Gould
published

Dance for your life

Four pigeons in fancy dress
(Image credit: Team 17)

Head Bangers is the simple story of one ordinary pigeon with a dream, a dream to become the best dancer of them all. 

Team 17 the minds behind titles Blasphemous II and Overcooked, an interesting combination I know, took to the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023 to show off its newest game, the rhythm battle royale showdown, Head Bangers

The minute-and-a-half trailer that was released showed us just how wacky and entertaining Head Bangers is going to be. It all starts with a normal pigeon who has a love for dance getting swept into a cartoonish other world where they can dance their tail feathers off and compete to be the best. 

Although we've not seen what these battle royales could look like yet it seems like it could be a similar idea to Fall Guys with various challenges and knock-out stages that'll end with one winner and a few runners-up. 

You'll be able to play Head Bangers later this year on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, if this is too long a wait then check out our best battle royale games for a chance to truly become the best.

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features Writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased. 

See more Gaming news