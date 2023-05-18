Google teases yet more new AI boosts for Gmail, Meet, and other tools

By Craig Hale
published

Meet is getting a big AI makeover

Having already teased some of its upcoming generative AI tools, and also demonstrated others at its annual I/O conference earlier this month, Google Workspace has revealed it is busy adding even more AI to some of its most popular s free office software apps.

The general sentiment toward remote working is still unclear, but with its latest AI improvements in Meet, Google clearly thinks video conferencing is here to stay.

Google Meet users will soon be able to use generative AI to create notes and summaries of meetings automatically, as well as highlight action points that can integrate straight into Tasks.

Google Workspace gets another AI boost

While generative AI has been stealing the thunder in recent months, less sophisticated but no less useful features continue to roll out across the web.

Google Meet will now be able to use the headlining technology to automatically rearrange video tiles for a more personalized, tailored view. This looks to include cropping around speakers to remove unnecessary background while accounting for solo and group speakers, all in a bid to fit more meaningful content on-screen.

With collaboration in mind, Google has also teased background music and image generation for Slides to help make meetings more engaging, having recently introduced a multi-presenter mode for Slides within Google Meet.

Away from Meet, Google is continuing to explore the possibilities of generative AI with thread summarizing assistants in Gmail as well as an as-yet-announced "Organize your Inbox" tool.

There was also a hint of more text-writing aids in Google Docs, cued for release to mobile apps as well as the web experience soon, and the opportunity to generate soundtracks for presentations in Google Sheets.

As the world continues to get to grips with artificial intelligence, the tools that roll out across office software from the likes of Google and Microsoft are expected to make repetitive, mindless work a lot more efficient.

