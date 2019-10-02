Get up to 75,000 bonus miles with Amex's latest limited time credit card offer

Whether you're already weighing up your dream Black Friday purchase or you've got your eye on a brand new piece of tech, credit cards can be a great way of getting rewards for your purchases.

And Amex's latest fleet of Delta credit cards could be ideal for you, having launched a brand new limited time offer on three of their Delta SkyMiles credit cards.

Your options include up to 75,000 bonus miles and $100 credit to your bill statement depending on which of the trio of credit card you select - with the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express offering the most eye-catching travel perks.

However, if travelling is not your main focus, fret not...two of these credit cards also offer from $50 to $100 in credit for your bill statement (all of these perks are dependant on you using the credit card to make purchases within the first three months).

If any of this sounds right for you then keep reading - below we have the three credit cards outlined with all the information you need about them. However, these Delta offers are available for a limited time only and so you'll need to apply by Wednesday, 30 October.

TechRadar has partnered with The Points Guy Affiliate Network for our coverage of credit products. TechRadar and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.

Delta's American Express credit cards for travel

Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

75,000 bonus miles | $100 statement credit | 5,000 MQMs | $195 annual fee (or $250 if application is received on or after October 30 2020) Delta has upped its mile rewards by an extra 25,000 so you can get 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your card in your first 3 months. Not to mention you can also earn $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new card within your first 3 months. You can earn all of this plus 5,000 MQMs after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. Going Platinum is ideal for any frequent flyers and people who are looking for rewards with their purchases. Offer ends on October 30

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

60,000 bonus miles | Up to $50 statement credit | $0 introductory annual fee for the first year then $95 Amex has doubled its air miles bonus on this Gold card, so you can now earn 60,000 bonus miles. This card lets you get these miles once you use your card to make $2,000 in purchases within the first three months. Plus you can earn an extra $50 statement credit for your bill after making a Delta purchase in the first three months. Offer ends on October 30

Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express

75,000 bonus miles | 10,000 MQMs | $450 annual fee (or $550 if application is received on or after October 30 2020) This credit card is ideal for any frequent flyers and constant travellers as all the rewards revolve around miles. You can earn 75,000 bonus miles after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases within your first 3 months. Plus, you can also earn a whopping 10,000 MQMs after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months - just look out for that hefty annual fee. Offer ends on October 30

Do I really need a credit card?

Ah the age-old question. Well it completely depends on your financial situation. If you know you'll be able to pay back the balance in full and on time, then credit cards can be a great way to receive perks and bonuses with your purchases.

Say you're already considering a fantastic new Black Friday TV deal, or are looking to purchase the new iPhone 11, a credit card could be the way to go.

However, if you're using a credit card as a way into making a purchase that is out of your budget and you're focusing more on the now rather than the later- then a credit card is not a good idea. They may have fantastic rewards, but they also come with serious consequences if you don't pay back your balance in full and on time - these include bad credit and/or mounting yourself in debt. We've considered all this in more detail in our consideration of whether getting a credit card is right for you.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.