Richard Morgan pens Crysis 2 story

Iconic science fiction author Richard Morgan has penned the story for the forthcoming Crysis 2 – another illustration of the growing power of video games.

Crysis 2 is one of the most eagerly anticipated games, and in Morgan the franchise has picked up writing from one of sci-fi's most recognisable names.

Brit Morgan penned classics like Altered Carbon and Broken Angels and has now brought his skills to bear on a major game title

Addiction

"Video games are one of the only things in my life I would qualify as a complete addiction," said Morgan.

"The medium has every bit the potential for exciting and emotionally charged storytelling as literature and film, and I'm excited to explore this format on my first project in partnership with a world class developer like Crytek."

While Morgan is not the first high profile writer to get involved in gaming, he is one of the most high profile – and his presence in the writing credits will be yet another reason for gamers to sit up and take notice of Crysis 2.

Via CVG