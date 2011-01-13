Nintendo hints at 3DS 3D video cam

Nintendo may include 3D video recording with the forthcoming 3DS handheld, according to hints dropped by the Japanese gaming company.

In a recent Iwata Asks column, feted developer Shigeru Miyamoto and the company's president Satoru Iwata talk about the possibility of 3D video-recording on 3DS.

Miyamoto dropped hints that the 3DS's 3D photo feature could well be developed into a fully fledged video recorder.

Ask Mr Iwata

Mr Iwata added that video recording functionality might be added to a future version of the glasses-free 3D handheld.

The 3DS is due to arrive in the UK later this March.

We expect further details on launch date, pricing and Nintendo's launch line-up of games from a press event in Amsterdam next week.

Via Eurogamer