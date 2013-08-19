12GB PlayStation 3 now available in America...really, Sony?

Sony is set to release more info on the Playstation 4 at Gamescom next week in Germany, but a 12GB Playstation 3 has shown up on U.S. shores.
However, there's really not that much to be excited about since 12GB is peanuts even if the console is cheaply priced at $200.
Of course, there are alternatives like external hard drives and modding, but it seems like a lot of work and more money spent.
It's probably safe to say you're better off with a PS3 with a larger hard drive, or simply waiting around for the new PS4.
