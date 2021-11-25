GameStop just won Black Friday with these amazing Nintendo Switch deals

GameStop has some incredible Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals right now, with several of the best titles for the hybrid system available at impulse-buy prices.

The list of Switch games on offer includes notable titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99, Fire Emblem: Three Houses for $35, Monster Hunter Rise for $24.99, and Hades for $18.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Some of the games on offer are pre-owned but don’t let that put you off. Nintendo Switch games come on sturdy little cartridges, so you needn’t worry about scratches or damaged discs being a problem.

It’s rare that we see this many great offers on Nintendo Switch games during Black Friday, as there really is a huge variety of games discounted.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the majority of these deals are snapped up before Cyber Monday, so don’t wait around if you want to bulk up your Switch library for less.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Breath of the Wild [digital download]: $59.99 Breath of the Wild [digital download]: $59.99 39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - This is a superb price for those who are yet to experience Link's latest adventure. There's a reason why critics regard Breath of the Wild as one of the best games of all time, so it's about time you experienced it for yourself, don't you think?

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $35.23 at GameStop

Save $24.76 - While it's technically not a Black Friday deal, this is still a phenomenal price for Super Mario Odyssey. One of the best 3D platformers ever made, Mario's latest adventure is a must-own for any fans of the portly plumber.

Splatoon 2: $59.99 Splatoon 2: $59.99 $35 at GameStop

Save $24.99 - A fast, frantic, and incredibly fun multiplayer shooter, there's nothing quite like Splatoon 2 on the market - and that's a good thing. Compete to cover stages in your team's ink, and enjoy countless customization options and a surprisingly deep single-player campaign.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $59.99 Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $59.99 $35 at GameStop

Save $24.99 - If you're looking for a masterclass in turn-based strategy games, Fire Emblem: Three Houses won't disappoint. Develop deep and meaningful relationships with the game's case of characters and use their strengths and abilities to conquer the battlefield.

Monster Hunter Rise: $39.99 Monster Hunter Rise: $39.99 $24.99 at GameStop

Save $15 - The Monster Hunter series took a while to take off in the west, but now it's become just as big a phenomenon as it was in Japan. Monster Hunter Rise takes everything that was great about Monster Hunter World and turns it up a notch and is must-buy at this price.

Hades [preowned]: $32.99 Hades [preowned]: $32.99 $18.99 at GameStop

Save $14 - Winner of countless awards and plaudits from gamers and critics alike, Hades is easily one of the best games on Switch. For less than $20, you can find out what all the fuss is about and start telling everyone how much you love it too.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [preowned]: $54.99 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [preowned]: $54.99 $44.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of those Nintendo games that simply never seems to go on sale. A saving of $10 for a preowned copy might not sound like much, but it's honestly one of the better sale prices we've seen in recent years.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $59.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a classic platformer and the perfect game to play on the couch over the holiday period with friends and family. If you have a penchant for older Mario games, you'll love this.

Paper Mario and the Origami King: $59.99 Paper Mario and the Origami King: $59.99 $35 at GameStop

Save $24.99 - This is a fantastic price for Paper Mario and the Origami King, which is one of the more underrated games on Nintendo's hybrid console. If you've ever been put off by the price, this is a great time to buy.

Kirby Star Allies: $59.99 Kirby Star Allies: $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - Kirby's first big Switch outing is a simple game with a ton of heart. In classic Kirby fashion, inhale your enemies and turn them into "copy abilities" for Kirby to make use of. With charming, colorful visuals and simple gameplay it's a great gift for kids this holiday season.

Astral Chain [digital download]: $59.99 Astral Chain [digital download]: $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - It's rare to see any discounts on Astral Chain, so seeing the game drop to $39.99 will certainly mean more people pick up this hidden gem. Developed by PlatinumGames, this third-person action game oozes style and is a genuine looker on Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definite Edition: $59.99 Xenoblade Chronicles Definite Edition: $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - A loving remaster of the Wii JRPG classic, like Astral Chain, Xenoblade Chronicles Definite Edition is rare to find on sale. It's likely that stock will run out quickly so act fast.

The Nintendo Switch is home to some fantastic titles, and when a deal comes along it’s best to act fast. Nintendo’s first-party games rarely go on sale, and discounts tend to be meager at best. GameStop’s Black Friday deals are well worth pouncing on, then, as it’ll be a while before we see these types of offers again.

