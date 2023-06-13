Game director for Avowed wants you to play it - obviously

By Elie Gould
published

For all to enjoy

Skull players with a wand
(Image credit: Obsidian )

The Xbox Extended Showcase is spotlighting the exciting new action RPG Avowed with its game director Carrie Patel talking us through the universe and its connections to Pillars of Eternity

While its been confirmed that Avowed will share a universe with the Pillars of Eternity in the world of Eora, Patel confirms that this isn't crucial information. "You don't need to have played Pillars one or two", Patel says. "You can come to the world of Avowed completely fresh". 

It's important to note that new fans are more than welcome in this upcoming RPG, however there will be some "exciting titbits for returning players" Patel says. "There are a couple of returning characters that players may recognise from Deadfire in particular". 

Keep up with all of our coverage this announcement season with all of our E3 2023 coverage. 

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features Writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased. 

