Game director for Avowed wants you to play it - obviously

The Xbox Extended Showcase is spotlighting the exciting new action RPG Avowed with its game director Carrie Patel talking us through the universe and its connections to Pillars of Eternity.

While its been confirmed that Avowed will share a universe with the Pillars of Eternity in the world of Eora, Patel confirms that this isn't crucial information. "You don't need to have played Pillars one or two", Patel says. "You can come to the world of Avowed completely fresh".

It's important to note that new fans are more than welcome in this upcoming RPG, however there will be some "exciting titbits for returning players" Patel says. "There are a couple of returning characters that players may recognise from Deadfire in particular".

