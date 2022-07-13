Forget the Lego Skywalker Saga, this board game is the best Prime Day Star Wars deal

If you’re a Star Wars fan who likes video games, you’ve been treated to a feast of tasty discounts this Amazon Prime Day.

As part of this year's Prime Day Deals, the prices of plenty of excellent Star Wars video games have been slashed to record lows. Today is certainly a good day to be a fan of the galaxy far, far away, and we’ve rounded up some of the Star Wars game deals below.

But it’s not a video game that most excited me. There have been many brilliant Star Wars board games released over the years, and one, in particular, has dropped down to such a low price on Amazon that even the hardiest smugglers in the galaxy won’t be able to resist.

The best Star Wars gaming deal on Prime Day

Star Wars: Unlock is the game that any wannabe Jedi or aspiring imperial stormtrooper should have in their sights. A Star Wars-themed spin-off of the main Unlock series, it’s essentially an escape room in a box that challenges you and your buddies to complete a series of puzzles against the clock. Better yet, it's received a 40% discount for Prime Day, bringing it down to the lowest price it’s ever been. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best Star Wars deals in your region)

The game is remarkably straightforward, using nothing but a deck of cards and a companion phone app. You’ll be scouring location cards for clues, piecing together subtle hints, combining cards to unlock new areas, and racking your brains to solve all manner of puzzles and obstacles.

Although the game only uses a slim number of components, it does a wonderful job of simulating the experience of an escape room. You'll progress to new areas, carry equipment with you to new rooms, and have to pull together the collective genius of your group if you’re to have any hope of escaping your predicament within the 60-minute time limit.

It's the perfect game to play with family and friends, encouraging you to work together while adding just enough challenge to threaten your friendships. Plus, it takes virtually no time at all to pick up, with its super concise single-page rulebook.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars: Unlock: £28.33 £16.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £11.35 - Save a whopping 40% on this excellent Star Wars-themed escape room board game. Simulating the puzzles and challenges of a real-life escape room with only a deck of cards and a phone app, it's brilliant for family and friendly game nights. Plus, it's pitched at a broad difficulty level, so everyone can get in on the fun.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars: Unlock: $34.99 $20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $14 - Save a whopping 40% on this excellent Star Wars-themed escape room board game. Simulating the puzzles and challenges of a real-life escape room with only a deck of cards and a phone app, it's brilliant for family and friendly game nights. Plus, it's pitched at a broad difficulty level, so everyone can get in on the fun.

All the Unlock games brilliantly lean into their themes, and this Star Wars edition is no different. It includes three ‘adventures’, with each one gradually upping the difficulty. An Unforeseen Delay will have you escape the holding cells of a Star Destroyer, Escape From Hoth will send you into the thick of battle on the titular planet's rebel base, while Secret Mission on Jedha has you recover an ancient artifact.

It’s worth noting that the three adventures can't be altered. Once you’ve played through them, there’s no mixing them up or changing around their puzzles. You’ll have to forget their solutions if you want to experience them again. But that’s not a problem – I’ve played through several Unlock games multiple times, having barely remembered their puzzles under the stress of each game.

The game's also totally reusable. Unlike the popular Exit series of escape room board games, Unlock doesn't require you to rip, tear, or mark its components in any way, letting you can return to them time and again.

But even if you only play through each adventure once – what a grand old time you'll have. Star Wars: Unlock might not be the most popular board game adaptation of George Lucas's beloved universe, but it definitely deserves a spot on your shelf.

More Star Wars gaming deals

There are plenty of other Star Wars gaming deals to get excited about this Prime Day. We’ve rounded up the best of them below.

Star Wars Prime Day gaming deals - US

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch): $59.00 $47.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12.00 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Lego Skywalker Saga, and is a hefty discount for a game that only released three months ago. If you're looking for a light co-op game to play with your friends or partner, this is a great pick. You don't have to be a Star Wars buff to enjoy its varied gameplay, but any fans of the galaxy far, far away will be keen to grab the Classic Character DLC that comes with this Amazon edition.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch): $49.88 $40.70 at Amazon

Save $9.18 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Lego Skywalker Saga, and is a hefty discount for a game that only released three months ago. If you're looking for a light co-op game to play with your friends or partner, this is a great pick. You don't have to be a Star Wars buff to enjoy its varied gameplay, but any fans of the galaxy far, far away will be keen to grab the Classic Character DLC that comes with this Amazon edition.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch): $59.99 $43.50 at Amazon

Save $16.50 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Lego Skywalker Saga, and is a hefty discount for a game that only released three months ago. If you're looking for a light co-op game to play with your friends or partner, this is a great pick. You don't have to be a Star Wars buff to enjoy its varied gameplay, but any fans of the galaxy far, far away will be keen to grab the Classic Character DLC that comes with this Amazon edition.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Legion Core Set: $119.99 $62.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $63 - A miniatures wargame that lets you fight out huge skirmishes on your tabletop, Legion can be thought of as Warhammer for Star Wars. This core set is essential to pick up the game, and includes Rebel and Imperial forces to get you and a friend started. While this isn't the lowest price it's ever gone for, it rarely drops any further.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Rebellion: $109.99 $87.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $22 - This isn't the lowest we've seen Star War Rebellion go for, but a 20% discount is nothing to sniff at. The two-player grand-strategy board game pits you and a partner in a galactic game of cat-and-mouse, as one player tries to bring down the Empire while the other must crush the Rebellion. Its brilliant asymmetry makes Rebellion one of the best Star Wars board games aroudn.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (Nintendo Switch): $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This collection of two cult classic Star Wars video games has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. This port is a faithful adaptation that captures the same lightsaber-swinging, gun-toting adventure that made the Jedi Knight games so vibrant 20 years ago. And they've never looked better until now.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (PS4): $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This collection of two cult classic Star Wars video games has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. This port is a faithful adaptation that captures the same lightsaber-swinging, gun-toting adventure that made the Jedi Knight games so vibrant 20 years ago. And they've never looked better until now.

Star Wars Prime Day gaming deals - UK

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Lego Skywalker Saga, and is a hefty discount for a game that only released three months ago. If you're looking for a light co-op game to play with your friends or partner, this is a great pick. You don't have to be a Star Wars buff to enjoy its varied gameplay, but any fans of the galaxy far, far away will be keen to grab the Classic Character DLC that comes with this Amazon edition.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Lego Skywalker Saga, and is a hefty discount for a game that only released three months ago. If you're looking for a light co-op game to play with your friends or partner, this is a great pick. You don't have to be a Star Wars buff to enjoy its varied gameplay, but any fans of the galaxy far, far away will be keen to grab the Classic Character DLC that comes with this Amazon edition.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Lego Skywalker Saga, and is a hefty discount for a game that only released three months ago. If you're looking for a light co-op game to play with your friends or partner, this is a great pick. You don't have to be a Star Wars buff to enjoy its varied gameplay, but any fans of the galaxy far, far away will be keen to grab the Classic Character DLC that comes with this Amazon edition.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch): £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Lego Skywalker Saga, and is a hefty discount for a game that only released three months ago. If you're looking for a light co-op game to play with your friends or partner, this is a great pick. You don't have to be a Star Wars buff to enjoy its varied gameplay, but any fans of the galaxy far, far away will be keen to grab the Classic Character DLC that comes with this Amazon edition.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: £44.99 £16.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £28 - This isn't the lowest price we've seen Jedi: Fallen Order go for, but it's only a couple of quid more expensive. It's certainly worth replaying Cal Kestis's adventure on Sony's latest system, both for its inspired metroidvania-meets-soulsborne gameplay and its dazzling visuals.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (Nintendo Switch): £24.99 £19.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £5.70 - This collection of two cult classic Star Wars video games has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. This port is a faithful adaptation that captures the same lightsaber-swinging, gun-toting adventure that made the Jedi Knight games so vibrant 20 years ago. And they've never looked better until now.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (PS4): £24.99 £9.95 at Amazon

Save £15 - This collection of two cult classic Star Wars video games has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. This port is a faithful adaptation that captures the same lightsaber-swinging, gun-toting adventure that made the Jedi Knight games so vibrant 20 years ago. And they've never looked better until now.

If you're not in the UK or US, you can find the best Star Wars deals in your region, below:

More Prime Day deals in the UK

