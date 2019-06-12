Facebook to create 500 new UK tech jobs

Facebook is expanding its presence in the UK with a new engineering center and the social network has announced that it will create 500 new tech jobs in London by the end of 2019.

Of these new jobs, 100 will be dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) which the company plans to use to create systems to better detect and remove malicious content, fake accounts and other harmful behavior on its platform.

Facebook's vice president EMEA Nicola Mendelsohn explained how the new hires will work to improve safety on the social network, saying:

“Safety is our top priority at Facebook, and over the last two years we’ve substantially increased our investment in this area. These hundreds of new jobs demonstrate not only our commitment to the U.K. but also our determination to do everything we can to keep Facebook safe and secure."

London tech scene

Facebook expects to employ over 3,000 people in the capital by the end of the year across its two existing sites as well as at its new engineering center in Soho.

According to the social media giant, London is home to its largest engineering center outside of the US and it plans to have 1,800 people employed in technology and engineering by the end of the year.

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the news, saying:

"This investment is great news for the capital and is further proof that London is open to talent and to new investment in our thriving tech sector. I’ve been calling for stronger action by businesses and government to tackle malicious and harmful content, so it’s good to see Facebook taking further steps to protect its users."

