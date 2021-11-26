Dodge Joy-Con drift with these Black Friday PowerA Switch controller deals

Look away, Nintendo puritans, or risk being converted to the third-party agenda with some of Amazon's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on PowerA controllers.

Whether it's the simple black wired controller for just $15.99, or something a little louder like this PowerA Enhanced wireless Waluigi controller for $36.99, PowerA has a huge selection currently on sale for Black Friday, with up to 36% off some models. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

While there are a handful of Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Black Friday deals dotted around, even the lowest prices are still pretty eye-watering. Plus, all you really stand to lose versus first-party controllers are the rumble and NFC functionality for amiibo scanning.

With Nintendo once more not budging far from its listing prices on its Joy-Con and Pro controllers, we'd recommend snapping up these deals before Cyber Monday.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Aquatic Fantasy: $27.99 PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Aquatic Fantasy: $27.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - Similar to Nintendo's Pro Controller for the Switch, this underwater-themed pad comes wired and at a lower price, made lower still by this 29% discount. It's a great pad for multiplayer games, such as Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Sonic Mania.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pikachu Electric: $27.99 PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pikachu Electric: $27.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - Similar to Nintendo's Pro Controller for the Switch, this white controller with Pikachu yellow accents is available at a lower price. The D-pad has a premium feel, while the layout is perfect for sitting on the couch while playing the Pokémon Diamond remake.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Crash Bandicoot: $27.99 PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Crash Bandicoot: $27.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - While featuring the same button layout as Nintendo's Pro Controller, this is PowerA's take, but wired, at a cheaper price If you like Crash Bandicoot, this pad will make you go "Woah!".

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario: $54.99 PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario: $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - If you want to max-out your Mario mindset when playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate or Mario Galaxy, this is the pad for you. Featuring the same button layout as Nintendo's Pro Controller, the D-pad in this PowerA controller equals Nintendo's offering, but at a much lower price with 33% off.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Waluigi: $54.99 PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Waluigi: $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - You get a wireless variant of PowerA's controllers, but with one of Nintendo's most divisive characters emblazed on it. Fans love him, Nintendo abandons him. Matching colors with Waluigi's clothes, it's a perfect accompaniment for local multiplayer matches.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pikachu 025: $54.99 PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pikachu 025: $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Themed around Pikachu's Pokédex entry (which is #025, for the unaware), the recording system in which all Pokémon are logged, this pad features two customizable buttons at the back which can help for quick shortcuts or for accessibility uses.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Silhouette: $54.99 PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Silhouette: $54.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This wireless controller by PowerA features a stark color scheme that evokes memories of Mario Sunshine's antagonist with its dark silhouette. With up to 30 hours of gameplay in Mario Sunshine, you'll be able to get a lot of use out of this controller - and at a 27% discount!

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: $27.99 PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: $27.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - Wired and with 25% off, fans of Isabelle will gravitate towards this pad. The elegant color scheme can even match the decor in your Animal Crossing home.

PowerA Enhanced Controller for Nintendo Switch - Link Silhouette: $54.99 PowerA Enhanced Controller for Nintendo Switch - Link Silhouette: $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - If you're holding out for Majora's Mask on the Switch Online Expansion Pack service, this controller is a perfect match for when you revisit Skull Kid once again.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Vintage Star: $27.99 PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Vintage Star: $27.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - A design that brings back memories of catching those stars in Mario Galaxy and Super Mario 64, it's a simple but attractive design for a controller. While wired, it's a great price.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Grookey: $50.84 PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Grookey: $50.84 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $13.85 - This controller has a great grip and a modern design that fits the Pokemon aesthetic, especially if you're on the hunt for some Legendary Pokemon in Shining Pearl. The controller comes with two AA batteries, so you can pair it up with your Switch easily and quickly.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokemon: $54.99 PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokemon: $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - This is a controller that wants to make a statement with its graffiti-covered design. These enhanced editions from PowerA also have two customizable buttons at the back, making them great controllers for accessibility.

The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console, but it's undeniable that it - and its accessories and games - aren't the most budget-friendly at times, so it's not the worst idea to cut corners where you can. If you can survive without some of the value-adding features on the Joy-Con and Pro controllers, PowerA controllers are the next best bet. Plus, they come in way more fun designs, in our opinion.

