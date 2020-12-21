Dispelling three popular myths about AI

AI and IoT technologies are maturing exponentially and it is clear in our survey that the two technologies correlate. Over half (54%) of AI-focused companies also invested in IoT in the last two years, compared to 50% of overall corporates. Albeit a very slight uplift, this indicates that businesses willing to invest in AI are also aware of the benefits to implementing IoT, and these investments are effective, with 48% of AI-focused companies stating that IoT is having a very positive impact on their ability to innovate.

To get the most value out of these technologies, they should be used in tandem. IoT can help businesses collect data for every sensor enabling AI better measure processes, people’s behavior or an asset’s condition. Then, when this data is sent to the cloud, AI will enforce the correct algorithms and methods to process this information. For example, if you look at an autonomous vehicle, IoT collects the necessary data such as location, speed and proximity to objects, while AI will then translate this data into tangible actions, telling the car to slow down, turn a corner or stop.

Starbucks is also combining the technologies to great effect. The coffee giant has invested in connected espresso machines that can alert the company when they need tuning or maintaining, reducing downtime and improving the customer experience.

Companies embracing these crossovers are gaining expertise in the capabilities when AI and IoT are used simultaneously, allowing them to replicate techniques and gain value in other areas of their business. By examining which parts of the business are benefiting most and building proof-of-concepts, leaders can explore new solutions that deliver to their customers' needs.