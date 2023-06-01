Diablo 4 to get "very few" changes at launch with day one patch

It looks like Diablo 4 isn’t set for a big day one patch, despite an earlier Tweet from a dev that suggested the contrary. 

Taking to Twitter, Diablo 4’s associate game director Joe Piepiora made it clear that “he spoke in error”. “The Server Slam build was not 0.9, but actually a version of our day one build! There will be very few changes between this build and the one players will be playing at launch. Deeply sorry for the confusion!” 

This is welcome news for players who have familiarised themselves with the game in early access and who’d rather not spend the time relearning tweaked versions of systems they’ve come to know and love.

Piepiora did make it clear, however, that the developers planned to iterate on Diablo 4 and would be offering small tweaks and improvements over time. “We will be evaluating the game and are prepared to make adjustments as we go to ensure a smooth gameplay experience. It’s as we’ve been saying all along: Launch is only the beginning!”

Diablo 4 is the best the series has ever been and, having played the early access version myself, it’s clear that the experience is already extremely polished, rivaling even the best RPGs. The gothic art style and the surprisingly dynamic open world kept me engaged for hours, as did the meaningful and organic options for character customization. 

The action RPG formula isn’t for everyone, but Diablo 4 is, without a doubt, a shining example of the genre, indicating what can be achieved through meticulous game design and attentive detail-oriented worldbuilding. 

The smooth multiplayer experience was a hallmark of my time with the game. Even in its pre-launch build, I found the online experience to be seamless and polished, free of the jankiness you might expect from an early-access title. 

In our interview with Joe Piepiora, it was clear that the associate game director and his team had taken a cerebral and meticulous approach when crafting Diablo 4, placing an emphasis on player experience in their design approach. With that in mind, it doesn’t surprise me that Diablo 4’s day 1 patch will be a much more understated affair than the usual fare we’ve come to expect from the industry.     

Diablo 4 launches June 6 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. 

