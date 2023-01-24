Dead Space’s Isaac joins Fortnite ahead of remake release

Audio player loading…

Epic Games has announced that space-age slayer, Isaac Clarke, has joined Fortnite’s roster days before he makes his big appearance in the Dead Space remake.

Epic Games announced the addition of the Dead Space protagonist in a blog post (opens in new tab), which revealed that Isaac is now available as part of Fortnite's Gaming Legend Series of skins.

You can now pick up this stoic hero for $11.99 / £9.99 / AUD$17.09 in the Epic Games Store. When you purchase the skin, you also unlock the Strange Transmission Quests. Thanks to these uneasy transmissions, you will be able to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks, RIG Back Bling, USG Ishimura Back, and Bling Plasma Cutter Pickaxe.

One of many

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has built an impressive roster. Collecting everyone from popstars to necromorph slayers, there’s more than enough choice for you to fully kit out your team with some of the hottest heroes, celebrities, and demogorgon's from the upside down.

In terms of video game characters, Isaac Clarke is far from the first to join the battle royale’s roster. The Gaming Legends Series of skins also includes demi-god dad, Kratos, the tomb-raiding Lara Croft, and even Halo’s Master Chief. Video game characters known for serious roles in other franchises becoming a part of the wacky world of Fortnite is something of a fan service now.

More death in space

(Image credit: EA)

As mentioned above, this expansion to Fortnite’s roster comes at a pivotal time for the necromorph hunter. The Dead Space remake is set to be released on January 27 and sees the 2008 survival horror getting a modern facelift for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Just some of the improvements the remake implements include a much more vocal Isaac, with the Necromorph slayer now actively commenting on his surroundings and even chatting with the few remaining humans left on the USG Ishimura, and a new terrific flesh-peeling system that allows you to accurately dismember your enemies – because true horror is nothing if not accurate.

Thanks to Epic Games, it seems like you can now enjoy the many sides of Isaac Clarke. Whether he’s being terrorized by mutant bloodied monsters on a space station or teaming up with Ariana Grande to get that winner-winner chicken dinner.