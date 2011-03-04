Xbox gamers spend £64 a month on games, says Microsoft

Microsoft has revealed a survey that suggests Xbox users in the UK spend an average of £63 a month on games.

The survey – which uses a small sample of just 251 people between 25 and 34 – is reported in MCV, and 13 per cent of those questioned confessed to spending more than £100 a month.

Also revealed is the fact that Xbox gamers play seven different games each month on average in three or four sessions and 41 per cent play for three or four hours a day.

Attractive

"Compared against the average male, gamers represent an attractive proposition for marketers," Microsoft Advertising's head of research for data and analytics Julie Forey told MCV.

"Earning a higher wage, being advocates of premium goods and over half playing for more than three hours each day, this provides firms with a profile from which they can base their message."

Of course, being a survey conducted on behalf of Microsoft and considering the sample size, it's difficult to get too carried away with the findings.

But it is clear that the Xbox has proven to be a hugely successful piece of business for Microsoft, and built an impressive community of gamers that are willing to fork out on the latest games and kit.

ViaCVG