Arena's Bay Trail-packing Windows 8.1 tablet is one of the slimmest yet

Arena Scientific has launched what it claims is the world's thinnest Windows 8.1 tablet with a quad-core Intel Bay Trail processor.

The Tab-X 10.1 features a 10.1-inch SuperHD IPS SuperBright+ display with a resolution of 1280x800 pixels and 10-point touch capability.

The tablet is powered by a 2.4GHz Intel Bay Trail T Z3770 quad-core processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of iNAND flash storage.

Additional features include stereo speakers, a built-in microphone, a 2.0 megapixel front-facing webcam and a 5.0 megapixel rear-facing webcam. It has three USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, and standard headphone port.

Hybrid option

An optional magnetic keyboard station is available for a hybrid tablet/laptop experience. This doubles as a cover when the tablet is not in use.

The device measures in at just 9.8mm in thickness and 595g in weight, lending its portability claims some gravitas. It has a battery life of up to seven hours and is available in black. No coral-themed colours here for you, then.

Bundled software includes Windows 8.1 and Office Home & Student 2013.

The tablet retails for AU$487 with free international shipping from Arena.