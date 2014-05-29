OS X Mavericks beta code hints at new iMac models

Is the iMac about to get a facelift?

Apple has slimmed down and beefed up its iMac desktops in recent years, and now the Cupertino company may have let slip that new models are on the way.

Three new (and previously unreferenced) iMacs have been spotted in the code of the beta version of OS X Mavericks.

The first one listed is called iMac 15,1, while two more share the name iMac 15,n. Apple's current 21.7- and 27-inch models are listed there as 14,1 and 14,2 respectively.

You won't be able to take a look for yourself though as Apple has pulled 10.9.4 beta from the Mac App Store and Developer Center without giving an explanation, suggesting that they probably weren't meant for public peepers.

Imminent iMac?

It's possible that Apple will show off new iMacs at WWDC 2014 next week, particularly as shipping estimates for models have slipped from 24 hours to 3-5 days in both the US and UK Apple online stores.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi- Kuo predicts that a lower-cost iMac will debut at the event and could appear alongside iOS 8 and OS X 10.10, MacRumours reports. Multiple reports have pointed to the possibility of ARM-based iMac models powered by the company's 64-bit processors.

The iMac was last refreshed on September 24 with Intel's Haswell processor, a more powerful GPU, 8011.ac WiFi and faster PCI flash storage options.

Via Slashgear