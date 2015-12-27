6 computing blunders of 2015

One thing Microsoft needed this year is transparency when rolling out new products or making changes to existing products. A convoluted strategy for OneDrive and Windows made it difficult for users to understand Microsoft's motives, and missteps in these areas led to diminished credibility.

After promising that all Office 365 users, even consumers, would be upgraded to an unlimited cloud drive for storage, Microsoft backtracked and even tried to lower the capacity for free OneDrive members, leading to user outcry.

Initially, Microsoft took a page out of the playbook used by US cellphone carriers, stating that unlimited isn't really unlimited. Microsoft said that heavy storage users were taxing the cloud by using too much storage, but the company later apologized for blaming its users. That apology, however, did not mean that unlimited was coming back.

After some uncertainty if Microsoft's recent change would affect business customers, the OneDrive for Business team issued a similar apology, stating that unlimited cloud storage will be coming to select Office 365 Business, Enterprise or Education accounts, but not all.

Microsoft also encountered some heat with its Windows 10 strategy. After Windows 10 was available for download, users were concerned that Windows 10 collected too much data in the background, encroaching on user privacy. Microsoft was also criticized for forcing existing Windows users to upgrade to version 10 of the operating system in a heavy-handed strategy.

But ironically, these moves make it seem like Microsoft didn't make users want to upgrade. The company released a statement that Windows 10 updates delivered through Windows Update would not contain release notes. While this won't be a problem on older versions of Windows, as users can choose to download and install updates, Windows 10 updates are automatically pushed to consumers, whether they want it or not.

Microsoft could have avoided early criticism and gained an even more loyal user base if it had been honest about its strategy, motives and intentions. Letting users choose when to upgrade to Windows 10 without any hidden motives, providing detailed release notes on what updates are expected to deliver and letting users opt in to data collection would have gone a long way in restoring user's trust in technology in an age of data breaches, government snooping and privacy concerns.