Black Friday Nintendo Switch games deal: save on these Switch games at Amazon

Looking for a great Black Friday Nintendo Switch games deal? Then look no further. Amazon has discounted a selection of fantastic Switch games as part of its early Black Friday deals. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch game deals in your region)

So what's on offer? Well, there's over 30% off the likes of Luigi's Mansion 3, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Super Mario Maker 2 - meaning you save at least $20. We've selected a few of our favorite discounts in the Amazon Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deal below.

Luigi's Mansion 3 | Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of the best Switch games on the market, so we're very pleased to see Amazon has knocked over $20 off the spooky game - saving you 35%.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe | Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $21 off New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, meaning you save 35% on the usual price. It's a great family-friendly game that's all the sweeter with this discount.

Splatoon 2 | Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

There's 35% off Splatoon 2 at Amazon, which means you save over $20 on this inktastic game that's fun for adults and kids alike.

Super Mario Maker 2 | Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

There's 33% off Super Mario Maker 2 at Amazon, meaning you save $20. It's a great game for creatives who want a crack at creating their own Super Mario levels.

Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening |Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $20 off Link's Awakening. While this is a digital code, and not the physical version, that won't make much difference unless you're keen on collecting physical editions.

