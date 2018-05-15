Best app for forex trading of 2018

In today’s interconnected world, the foreign exchange market plays an important role in daily business. It’s a global, decentralized environment where financial institutions and businesses can trade currencies.

According to research from the Bank for International Settlements, foreign exchange trading generates an estimated $5.3 trillion (£3.9 billion) daily - making it larger than other financial markets. Often, it’s dominated by large international banks and corporations, which work around the clock to trade and convert international currencies.

Forex trading also underpins international trade and investments. For instance, if American companies want to import goods from a country in Europe, they’ll most likely need to complete transactions in euros. Through forex, these firms can exchange dollars for euros quickly and easily.

As well as enabling trade between countries, forex trading is a lucrative investment opportunity. Every day, companies and investors make billions by purchasing and trading currencies. However, it does take a significant amount of experience and skills to make lucrative forex trades.

That’s where forex trading software comes into the picture, automating this common business practice. Essentially, it ploughs through the market for the best currency trading opportunities. And in this article, we’ve picked out the best forex trading apps around.

ForexTime

A nifty automated forex trading solution

Automated forex trading

Fully regulated

Used worldwide

When choosing any financial management platform, it’s important to look for trustworthy providers. Used by traders in more than 180 countries and fully regulated, ForexTime’s FXTM software is a safe bet for foreign exchange trading. It’s positioned as an automated currency broker.

The great thing about this platform is that it’s designed for professionals and beginners. For example, flexible leverage lets you increase your earning potential, but this is only offered to you based on your knowledge and experience. If you do intend on becoming an expert in this area, you can access a range of educational resources.

Currently, you can operate with both fixed and variable spreads, and when you’ve completed a trade, the company processes withdrawal requests within just a few minutes. You shouldn’t have any issues using the software, either. All you have to do is sign up for an account, upload your verification documents and transfer funds before trading.

What’s more, the software can make trades with millisecond execution rates. In other features, you can get daily commentaries from the firm’s market research team and make use of a series of free trading tools to make more informed decisions.

In terms of pricing, the company covers 100% of deposits up to $1,000 (£735). You can access the software on PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

Netdania

An easy-to-use currency trading app

Market news and updates

Support for most stock indices

Compiles data from 20,000+ financial instruments

When it comes to making profitable forex trades, it’s important to get an understanding of the current market. Netdania aims to do just that by providing you with trading ideas and strategies. The app also compiles data from more than 20,000 financial instruments and thousands of real-time stocks.

Positioned as a personal trading assistant, Netdania will tell you when you should enter or exit the market. Not only is the app easy-to-use, but it also provides you with real-time market news and updates within a economic calendar, and lets you share strategies with fellow traders. That way, you can learn from others.

Netdania provides real-time stock indices such as Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, TSX, Nikkei 225, ASX200, Hong Kong Hang Seng, Nifty 50, MICEX, EuroSTOXX50, FTSE100, DAX 30, CAC40, IBEX35, MIB40 and SMI20, along with statistics from industries such as oil, gold, silver and platinum.

Because the software is underpinned by cloud technology, you can easily share and sync data across a range of devices. And to ensure you never miss a potentially lucrative trade, you can sign up to receive push notifications about major economic events. Netdania is available in 18 languages and is free to download from the App Store and Google Play Store , although there are various in-app purchases.

Trade Interceptor

A good option for forex analysis

Forex analysis tools

160 intelligence indicators

Free iOS and Android apps

If you’re looking for an advanced forex trading and analysis tool, it’s worth checking out Trade Interceptor . Through the software, you can quickly find and track the best currencies and stocks to put your money in. It offers 14 advanced chart types, as well as 160 intelligence indicators and drawing tools.

The software was previously only available on desktops, but it’s finally made its way to mobile devices. There’s a touch-enabled trade management functionality, as well as split-screen and quad-screen modes so you can can keep your eyes peeled on several markets at the same time.

Like Netdania, the app is powered by the cloud, letting you access analysis tools, trade data and price alerts from any device. It provides streaming quotes for all major forex trading, cryptocurrencies, indices, precious metals and commodities. Plus you can can access professionally curated news covering Asian, European and American markets.

There are plethora of built-in trading tools too, including an economic calendar, data release alerts, a trading simulator, intelligence reports and a risk scanner. These have been authorized and regulated by the FCA in the UK and ASIC in Australia, which helps to boost customer trust. The app is free to download on Android and iOS.

FxWare Currency

Keep track of international currencies

Convert over 160 currencies

Integrated tip calculator

Forex reporting

Clearly, an important part of forex trading is converting and making sense of a multitude of currencies. That’s a pretty complex task if you try to do it yourself, but luckily there’s plenty of software out there to help - and FxWare Currency is a great example.

Available for Android devices, the app lets you convert more than 160 currencies and commodities using the latest foreign exchange rates. What’s more, it gives you access to charts, daily forex rankings, a travel guide and an integrated tip calculator. There’s also a premium version of the app available that provides market and currency news.

DailyFX

Keep bang up to date with market news

Simple user interface

Support for most indices

Free app

A big part of making lucrative currency trades is keeping up-to-date with the latest market news and events, and the DailyFX aims to do that for you. Available as a free download on Android and iOS , the app provides real-time technical analysis and commentary from a range of top analysts.

The software also functions as a jargon-buster for forex trading, constantly giving you facts about the industry from a live news feed. You can even use the app to keep up-to-date with the most popular commodities and indices, including the FTSE 100 and Dow Jones. Overall, it’s easy-to-use and keeps a lot of info at your fingertips.