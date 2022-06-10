AWS is here to help you modernize your mainframe

Audio player loading…

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is launching a new service to help businesses deploy their mainframes in fully managed cloud-based runtime environments.

Dubbed the AWS Mainframe Modernization service, the cloud hosting giant said the new service gives businesses tools and resources to help plan implement migration and modernization.

The service come as mainframes hosted on on-premises servers remain an essential part of modern IT, with many of the largest organizations relying on them their heaviest lifting.

How does it work?

AWS said the new service deploys and manages the whole mainframe infrastructure for you, including launching the required network, load balancer, and configuring the log collection with tools like Amazon CloudWatch (opens in new tab) among others.

The new service will also manage application versioning, deployments, and high availability dependency, which AWS claims will save users lots of time designing, testing, automating, and deploying their infrastructure.

The fully managed runtime apparently includes extensive automation and managed infrastructure resources that you can operate via the AWS console, the AWS Command Line Interface (CLI), and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Amazon says these features will remove the grut work of managing a complex infrastructure.

In addition, users of Agile and DevOps methodologies may be in luck

AWS Mainframe Modernization provides you with AWS CloudFormation (opens in new tab) templates to create continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines according to AWS, and deploys and configures monitoring services to monitor the managed runtime.

AWS certainly hasn’t been slow when it comes to rolling out new features.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking to hit on-premises hardware vendors where it hurts with a new set of products and services, which offer increased integration with dedicated server hosting.

Amazon said the services works on a “only pay for what you use” model with no upfront costs, and that third party license costs are included in the hourly price.

AWS Mainframe Modernization service is available in the following AWS Regions: US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Canada (Central), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), and South America (São Paulo).

Runtime environments for refactored applications, based on Blu Age, start at $2.50 per hour

The pricing details are available on the service pricing page (opens in new tab).