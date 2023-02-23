Armored Core 6 trailer, gameplay and everything we know so far

Audio player loading…

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, the next installment in FromSoftware's long-running mech-based action series, is due to release in 2023.

FromSoftware's Armored Core 6 is a mech-based vehicular combat game that'll see players return to the destroyed planet of Rubicon 3 to fight as a mercenary for money and resources. It's been 10 years since the last installment in this 15-game series, so we can't wait to see how this latest entry will utilize the power of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Want to know more about these giant mechs? Read on for everything we know about Armored Core 6 so far.

Armored Core 6: cut to the chase

What is it? The next entry in FromSoftware's mech-based fighting series

The next entry in FromSoftware's mech-based fighting series When can I play it? TBC 2023

TBC 2023 What can I play it on? PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

(Image credit: FromSoftware Inc.)

Armored Core 6 will release sometime in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Armored Core 6 trailer

Latest trailer

Armored Core 6's reveal trailer (opens in new tab) was showcased at The Game Awards 2022.

This short trailer depicts the themes of war and the new graphic style of Armored Core 6 while letting us gaze upon the ashen and desolate titular planet of Rubicon 3. We also see various mechs battle it out in what looked like a free-for-all fight to the death with blazing machine guns and EMPs.

More trailer

No other trailers for Armored Core 6 have been released yet but, when they are, you'll find them all on publisher Bandai Namco's official YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

Armored Core 6 story and setting

(Image credit: FromSoftware )

The Armored Core series is set in an apocalyptic future where corporations hire mercenaries to pilot giant mechanized robots that fight tooth and nail for bounties and resources.

Armored Core 6 carries on this mech-filled apocalypse. According to Bandai Namco's website (opens in new tab), the narrative focus on this upcoming title will surround a new mysterious substance found on the planet Rubicon 3. Initially seen as a brilliant energy source, this substance became unstable and engulfed the planets and surrounding stars in flames.

Almost half a century later, this same substance has resurfaced on the contaminated planet and piqued numerous big corporations' interest. You will be sent to Rubicon 3 as a mercenary to capture this source of power and fight off anyone who gets in your way.

Armored Core 6 gameplay

(Image credit: FromSoftware Inc.)

Armored Core 6 is a "3D combat mecha action game" that will see players "freely run around the three-dimensional stage with slow and steady three-dimensional maneuvers", according to FromSoftware's official website (opens in new tab).

Mechs have always been a big part of the Armored Core series. Like the original games, players will have enormous control over mech customization. You can create original mechs by swapping out pieces that can be purchased with money earned from mercenary missions.

There will also be a multiplayer mode "where you'll be able to customize your mech and take that fully customized mech into battle with others", the director of Armored Core 6, Masaru Yamamura, said in an interview with IGN (opens in new tab).

Armored Core 6 news

(Image credit: FromSoftware )

The Soulsborne games were “the only obstacle” preventing Armored Core 6

It’s been 10 years since the release of the last Armored Core game and, in an interview with BNE Fun Live (opens in new tab), producer Yasutaka Ogura explained why (opens in new tab) FromSoftware hasn't released a new series entry sooner.

“There was never any intention to leave this large a gap [between Armored Core games],” Ogura said. “The only real obstacle [...] was that our company always had so many different titles on the go." So thanks to all those pesky critically acclaimed Soulsborne games, we’ve had to wait a decade for Armored Core 6.