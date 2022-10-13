Apple iCloud integration arrives in Microsoft Photos app

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has revealed plans to integrate Apple iCloud into its Photos app.

Users of Apple’s popular photo cloud storage platform will soon be able to sync their media through the iCloud for Windows app. But Windows Insider participants can get started right away, with the new feature already available in the latest Photos update.

The news was announced during the company’s October Surface event , which saw the launch of a new laptop line-up, and the Canva -inspired graphic design tool Microsoft Designer.

Closer collaboration

The surprising move is the latest in a series of glacially paced steps both tech firms have taken to increase collaboration over the past few years. This has included a lightweight iCloud app for Windows 10 and the release of an Apple TV app for the newest generation of Xbox consoles.

Alongside cloud storage syncing between the two platforms, Microsoft also announced an Apple Music app for Xbox users, which is available to download now - a mere five years since Spotify launched on the games system.

Users can expect further collaboration between the two companies in the future, with Microsoft confirming that both the Apple TV and Apple Music apps will also come to Windows devices sometime in 2023.

“Through a new integration with iCloud and the Photos app in Windows 11, you will be able to access all your photos and videos from your iPhone right in the Photos app. It’s seamless, just install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choose to sync your iCloud Photos,” Microsoft said.

The move to bring iCloud to the latest Windows operating system will come as no surprise to Android users, who have long been able to access their messages, calls, contacts, and media on Windows PCs.

A fact not lost on Microsoft who, during the reveal, pointed out that “for the last few years Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration.” And it seems the Redmond-based company is intent on doing the same for Apple fans, claiming that “we're making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices."

The Apple iCloud for Windows 11 app is expected to launch this November.