Apex Legends Season 18 release date and what's being added in Resurrection

Apex Legends Season 18 is called Resurrection, and its main update involves a complete rework of Revenant. In fact, he's undergone such a change, that he's essentially the new Legend this season.

From what's been revealed so far, Season 18 focuses primarily on changes to Ranked mode. There's also been a rework of the Charge Rifle, which aims to reduce its ability to beam players from all the way across the map. Now that we know what's coming in Apex Legends Resurrection, we can start to prepare for when the new season drops.

Here, we pulling together all the information around the Apex Legends Season 18 release date, as well as some details on what to expect. We'll also provide deep dives on the changes coming to Ranked Mode, how the Charge Rifle is being changed, as well as a look at the new Revenant. It's likely that more details will be given on Resurrection closer to launch so we'll update this page when we hear more.

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends Season 18 is set to launch on August 8, 2023. Generally, these kinds of updates tend to land at around 10 AM PT. Expect to download a large update at around this time, so clearing some storage space in advance might be a sensible idea. If the timings shift, we'll be sure to update this section.

Apex Legends Season 18 trailer

The trailer for Apex Legends Resurrection has dropped. It focuses on the new and improved Revenant Legend, which has a much darker and more villainous style. You can watch it below.

What's being added in Apex Legends Season 18

Here's an overview of what's being added in Apex Legends Season 18:

Revenant Reborn - Revenant has received a full rework, with new abilities and a new Ultimate.

Revenant has received a full rework, with new abilities and a new Ultimate. Charge Rifle update - The Charge Rifle has been changed significantly. It now has bullet drop and must be charged for each shot to hit.

The Charge Rifle has been changed significantly. It now has bullet drop and must be charged for each shot to hit. Ranked changes - Ranked mode is being updated this season. Rings now encourage more mid-game fights, dive trails have been removed, and Ladder Point rewards have been adjusted

Ranked mode is being updated this season. Rings now encourage more mid-game fights, dive trails have been removed, and Ladder Point rewards have been adjusted Broken Moon Mixtape - play Gun Run and Team Deathmatch at select Broken Moon POIs

play Gun Run and Team Deathmatch at select Broken Moon POIs Resurrection Battle Pass and a new season of Ranked

(Image credit: Respawn)

The main change to Season 18 comes in the form of a complete rework for Revenant. He has a new, much darker design, and several tweaks and updates to his abilities. Wall climb has been improved to give him more horizontal movement and he sticks to walls more from a fall. Revenant can also now see nearby enemies that are low on health, and if he gets low, he’ll mark the enemy position for his team.

Shadow pounce is a new ability that unleashes a powerful leap forward that lets him close the gap between him and his prey. Generally, Revenant has been made more aggressive, and more able to push enemies without falling from walls.

Forged Shadows Ultimate has been added to, a powerful ability that creates a shroud of shadows around Revenant that protects from direct incoming damage. The shroud increases Revenant's upper hit body box, but absorbs damage before breaking and will slowly start to recharge. If Revenant can knock a player after this, the shadows recharge immediately.

The Charge Rifle has been an issue in Apex Legends for a while now, so it's being tweaked this season. Respawn has removed hitscan and made it a projectile-based weapon that experiences bullet drop. The firing mechanism no longer releases its projectile when you hit the fire button. You have to actually charge it up by holding it down. If you release this early, the charge will stop. Magazines have been added back onto the Charge Rifle too, and its ammo consumption per shot has been reduced to one. It now deals more damage the farther away the target is, making it easily still the best sniper in the game.

For internal use only: do not share outside Vinson Dynamics. pic.twitter.com/Z6ETp1wSZRJuly 30, 2023 See more

Apex Legends Season 18 Ranked changes

Finally, let's take a look at the changes to Ranked play. You can check out this blog post for full Ranked changes. Here's the top level updates:

Overly Generous Ladder Points (LP): Arsenal’s LP tuning was intended to be generous, but not this generous. Its current tuning is causing a series of cascading issues with the rest of the Ranked system. We are tightening the amount of LP awarded and bonuses included for Season 18.

Arsenal’s LP tuning was intended to be generous, but not this generous. Its current tuning is causing a series of cascading issues with the rest of the Ranked system. We are tightening the amount of LP awarded and bonuses included for Season 18. Bugs: We love to hate them. They are contributing to the tuning problem and we’re feeling confident about our upcoming fixes.

We love to hate them. They are contributing to the tuning problem and we’re feeling confident about our upcoming fixes. Future Changes: Season 18 will focus on refining Ranked tuning and stability. We’re going to take a deep breath and take the time needed to prepare for an even tighter and more competitive Ranked system.

Season 18 will focus on refining Ranked tuning and stability. We’re going to take a deep breath and take the time needed to prepare for an even tighter and more competitive Ranked system. Dive trails are being removed: Frames will be added for Diamond Masters and Predator

Frames will be added for Diamond Masters and Predator Ring changes to encourage mid-game skirmishes

That's all you need to know about Apex Legends Season 18 (Resurrection). For more on shooting games, be sure to check out our ranking of the best FPS games that you can play right now.