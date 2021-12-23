Apache HTTP Server fixes crucial security flaws

Audio player loading…

The Apache Software Foundation has put out a new update to address two flaws that could be exploited by a remote attacker to take control of a vulnerable system running in its popular web server.

The flaws, tracked as CVE-2021-44790 and CVE-2021-44224, have CVSS scores of 9.8 and 8.2 respectively. Although the more severe flaw in Apache's web server has a critical rating, it's still ranked below Log4Shell which has a CVSS score of 10 out of 10.

The first flaw is a memory-related buffer overflow that affects Apache HTTP Server 2.4.5.1 and earlier versions while the second flaw can be used to achieve server side request forgery in Apache HTTP Server 2.47 up to 2.4.51.

Patching these two flaws in Apache's web server should be a top priority for site owners due to the fact that Apache HTTP Server's popularity worldwide makes vulnerable systems a prime target for hackers.

Potential to be weaponized

In a new alert sent out by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the US government agency warns that the buffer overflow flaw in Apache Web server could “allow a remote attacker to take control of an affected system”.

Although this critical bug has been used in any exploits in the wild yet, the Apache HTTPD team believes that it could be weaponized by an attacker.

For this reason, organizations and individuals running Apache HTTP Server should check out this announcement and update the software to the latest version as soon as possible to protect themselves from any potential attacks exploiting this critical flaw.

Via ZDNet