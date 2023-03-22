Amazon Luna launches in the UK with a pretty stellar lineup

Amazon Luna, the company's game streaming service, has finally launched in the UK, providing subscribers with a growing library of cloud-based games to play.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can access the basic Amazon Luna plan at no additional cost. You'll only get a rotating selection of four games here, but the initial UK lineup is really impressive. You can play Get Packed: Couch Chaos, Mega Man 11, the seafaring Sail Forth, and RPG darling The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero immediately.

The upgraded Luna Plus plan is also available. New subscribers get access to a 7-day free trial, and it's £8.99 a month thereafter. Not a bad deal considering how strong Luna's library is becoming, though you'll need a speedy internet connection to play these games reliably since, as with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, you're limited to streaming with no option to download games.

Amazon Luna's official gamepad is also available to order in the UK. It'll run you £59.99 and can be bought directly at Amazon. The controller boasts connectivity via WiFi, Bluetooth, and via USB. It also offers a smart screen-switching feature if you want to take the action from your browser to your phone without needing to back out of your game.

Reaching for the stars

(Image credit: Amazon)

It's great to see Amazon Luna finally land in the UK, as it was once only available to US audiences. It wasn't hugely well received at launch, though since then, the streaming service's library has grown respectably.

If you opt for the Luna Plus plan, expect to play highly rated games like the Resident Evil 2 remake, Sonic Mania Plus, Tetris Effect, and, a personal favorite of mine, Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana.

I'm also a fan of the quality-of-life features Amazon Luna comes with. Luna Couch, for example, lets groups of players join up for multiplayer sessions with a single subscription via a 6-digit code. And by connecting your Twitch account, you can set up a live stream right from Luna's browser window.

Overall, I think Amazon Luna is shaping up to be a strong alternative to big hitters like Xbox Cloud Gaming. The library offers games that aren't streaming anywhere else, and ease of access for multiplayer sessions is forward-thinking. I do wish that Luna Plus was just a little bit cheaper, but it's tough to argue with a game library this strong.

Eventually, I'd love for Amazon Luna to offer downloadable versions of its featured games. Cloud gaming is, unfortunately, still an obstacle for many with slower internet speeds.