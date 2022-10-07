Amazon is hiring 150,000 temps for Christmas this year

Audio player loading…

Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the US in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network ahead of the holiday season.

A diverse range of roles are available, from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, for applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

Amazon claims that employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on their position and location in the US, with California, Illinois, and Texas being the states with the most jobs available.

Interested?

If you are interested you can find a complete overview of the positions on offer here (opens in new tab).

The news comes after Amazon announced it is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to over $19 an hour, an increase from $18 an hour.

But if you are not based in the US, don't count yourself out.

Amazon's announcement comes as the retail giant has been accelerating its UK hiring over the past few years, with this move set to bring its permanent UK workforce to 70,000.

Amazon said the move will make it one of the UK's largest private sector employers, joining the likes of John Lewis and Alliance Boots, and exceeding the numbers employed by the British army.

However, the move comes as many of the retail giant's workers are unhappy about their conditions.

Amazon employees based in New York City formed the first union in the company's history in July 2022, and German workers organized walkouts in seven distribution centers in May.

In August, there was a walkout in Amazon's largest UK distribution center in Tilbury, with workers allegeding it was failing to address cost-of-living issues.

However, some US Amazon workers are set to now receive additional perks, including signing bouses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 in select locations.