Amazon CEO says he won't force workers back to the office

Audio player loading…

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has confirmed the global tech giant doesn’t plan to require its corporate workers to return to the office anytime soon.

Following a home working order in early 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon has previously hinted at an “office-centric culture” according to CNBC (opens in new tab).

Well over a year later, in October 2021, managers were left to decide what their employees’ working routines would look like, but speaking at the recent Code Conference, Jassy said: “We don’t have a plan to require people to come back”.

Amazon return to office

Looking ahead, he says that the company will “proceed adaptively as we learn”, which may involve greater flexibility for certain teams of workers.

Hardware and creative units, for example, have already returned to the office to a certain degree, while engineers continue to show a bias towards remote working, says Amazon’s CEO.

“I do think there are some things that are harder to do remotely… I think it’s a little harder to invent remotely," Jassy added.

Elsewhere, the pandemic has had lasting effects on how Amazon hires workers. Previously, there was a focus on taking on workers in areas where the company ran its operations, but the company has expressed openness to remote working and greater tolerance to accepting workers from different locations.

The company’s refreshing standpoint differs somewhat from many other tech giants, including Google and Apple who have both mandated office working for a minimum of three days per week.

Tesla has also come under scrutiny in recent months following an email sent out by CEO Elon Musk, demanding that all applicable workers return to office or face the sack.

Whether Amazon stays committed to the WFH lifestyle remains to be seen, however in the meantime it offers a much more attractive proposition to many workers.