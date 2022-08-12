Activision teases Modern Warfare 2's latest map in an unusual place

Audio player loading…

Infinity Ward has teased its next Modern Warfare 2 map, though perhaps not where you'd expect.

Releasing a sneak peak via TikTok, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's latest multiplayer map is called Farm 18. There isn't a huge amount to see here, the TikTok video only provides a few seconds of gameplay, so we'd advise tempering expectations. Instead, this video details the team's inspirations for the new map, speaking to two developers.

First up is Geoffrey Smith, Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer design director. Telling us Farm 18 takes inspiration from the Modern Warfare ‘s Shoothouse map, states the team sought to introduce “hidden training facilities”, choosing to use an “industrial cement factory.” As such, Farm 18 contains a central warehouse that'll serve as the heart of the action.

The video then moves onto Ashley Thundercliff, a senior environment artist. For his segment, Thundercliff explains how the team balanced the map's realism without compromising on gameplay. "If we go too dense with the foliage, we have people hiding in the corners. If we don't go dense enough, we don't sell the narrative of the overgrowth," he confirms.

It's only a brief teaser but if you're interested in watching, you can do so via the official Call of Duty Twitter page below:

Welcome to Farm 18. Location: [classified]. Shoothouse optional. #ModernWarfare2 #IntelDrops pic.twitter.com/OkZuuwjPXDAugust 11, 2022 See more

Not long until the beta

Activision's slowly gearing up for a big multiplayer reveal with its latest entry. Alongside Farm 18's reveal, last week brought news that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer's getting an open beta. Participants can experience the multiplayer mode across two consecutive weekends and if you've pre-ordered it, that comes with two days of early access before going live.

Admittedly though, the beta is disappointing news for Xbox players. The first weekend, which kicks off on September 16, is exclusively for PS4 and PS5 players. If you're buying Modern Warfare 2 on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC, that's only available on the second weekend, starting from September 22.

Right now, we don't know much about what's included in this beta, but we don't have long to wait. Activision has confirmed it'll host Call of Duty: Next (opens in new tab), an upcoming presentation that'll shed light on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Specific times are currently unconfirmed, but that'll air on September 16.