Acer refreshed Spin 714 could be world's most powerful Chromebook yet

Acer, the Taiwan-based tech giant, has unveiled its latest series of results-driven, convertible Chromebooks (opens in new tab) aimed at fulfilling the needs of consumers, families, and businesses. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 are powered by new 13th Gen Intel Core processors (opens in new tab), providing up to 10% performance improvement over the previous generation. The 14-inch Chromebooks have a 10-hour battery life with fast-charging, 360-degree convertible mode, quick-charging USI stylus, and compliance to military-grade durability standards.

According to James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc, "The new Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 have the performance and productivity-boosting features that make them ideal for executives and mobile professionals, as well as consumers and students taking on more advanced apps such as coding and video editing."

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 comes with Intel vPro technology (opens in new tab) for businesses that require additional manageability and security controls.

Spinning into productivity

The Acer Chromebooks provide vivid displays and high-quality video conferencing with its WUXGA (1920x1200) displays, 100% sRGB coverage, and built-in QHD 2K webcam, surrounded by thin bezels and equipped with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to protect against scratches, odor-causing bacteria and stains.

The Chromebooks support web-based and Google Play apps, providing access to productivity, creativity, work, and school apps. They run on ChromeOS (opens in new tab) and utilize ChromeOS's built-in business capabilities like fast boot times, ease of use, and advanced security.

In keeping with Acer's commitment to positively impacting the environment, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 support Acer's Earthion mission, boasting several eco-friendly features and an EPEAT registration. The Chromebooks contain post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics and feature energy-efficient designs. The Chromebooks' packaging is made entirely of recycled materials, including molded pulp packaging from recycled paper, cardboard, and other natural fibers.

The new Chromebooks stay connected via Wi-Fi 6E (opens in new tab) and Bluetooth 5.2 and to additional devices via a range of ports, including HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The devices are opened quicker while data remains secure via the optional fingerprint reader. The backlit keyboard and Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad also deliver a premium feel.

Pricing and availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be made available in the month of May and will cost $699.99 USD. However, specifications, proper date of availability, and pricing may vary by region.