7 common mistakes to avoid when choosing a web hosting provider

Choosing the wrong web hosting (opens in new tab) provider could have a major impact on the performance of your website. Your choice should be based on several factors, including speed and accessibility which are key to ranking well on search engine results pages (SERPs). A low-quality hosting provider could affect how users interact with content, as well as what information they find on your website.

If you have an extremely tight budget, one tip we'd give would be to take advantage of cheap web hosting deals (opens in new tab) or you to buy web hosting services during Black Friday, as many web hosting companies offer huge discounts and offers.

As cheap is not always cheerful when it comes to web hosting, we will discuss 7 of the most common mistakes people make when choosing a web hosting provider. We'll also provide tips on how to avoid these mistakes so you can find the perfect provider for your business.

Mistakes to avoid when choosing a web hosting provider

There are a number of mistakes that people make when choosing a web hosting provider. Here are seven of the most common mistakes:

1. Falling for the unlimited trick

Many web hosting providers will offer “unlimited” storage and bandwidth. However, there is usually a catch. These providers will place restrictions on your account, such as limiting the number of files you can host or capping your bandwidth. If you are expecting to host a large number of files or receive a lot of traffic, these unlimited plans may not be suitable for you.

Additionally, some providers that offer unlimited plans will throttle your speeds if you use too many resources. This means that your website could load slowly for visitors, which could affect your ranking in Google search results.

To avoid this trap, make sure to read the fine print before signing up for any web hosting plan. Unlimited plans might work for some small businesses, but if you expect to grow your website or receive a lot of traffic, it is best to choose a plan with more resources.

2. Choosing the wrong type of web host for your needs

One of the most common mistakes people make when choosing a web hosting provider is choosing the wrong type of host for their needs.

There are three primary types of web hosts - shared, dedicated, and VPS. Shared web hosting (opens in new tab) is the most affordable option, but it also come with a number of disadvantages, such as limited resources and security risks.

Dedicated server hosting (opens in new tab) is more expensive, but it offer a higher level of control and flexibility. VPS hosting (opens in new tab) falls somewhere in between in terms of pricing. So, it is recommended that you do your research properly and determine what kind of hosting you need and can afford.

3. Choosing a web hosting package with no refund guarantee

When you purchase a web hosting package, you are paying for a service. As with any other service, there is always the potential for something to go wrong. If your web host does not offer a refund guarantee, you could be stuck with a sub-par service or even no service at all if the company goes out of business.

Always choose a provider that offers some sort of refund guarantee so that you can get your money back if you are not satisfied with the service.

4. Ignoring security

One of the worst mistakes you can make when choosing a web hosting provider is to ignore security. Your website will be vulnerable to attacks if the host does not have proper security measures in place.

Be sure to find out what kind of security features are included in the price of your web hosting package. Otherwise, you may find yourself paying for expensive repairs or even losing all of your website’s data if your site is hacked.

5. Buying the cheapest option without checking the features

When you are shopping for a web hosting provider, it's tempting to choose the cheapest option. However, you should always take the time to check the features that are included in the price before you make your purchase.

Otherwise, you may find that you are not getting what you need or that the quality of service is not up to the standard that you require for your site or online store. A little bit of research can go a long way in helping you find the best value for your money.

6. Picking a free web hosting service

There are a number of free web hosting (opens in new tab) services available, but it is important to understand that you will get what you pay for. Free web hosts typically offer very limited resources and support. These services may also include ads on your website or place restrictions on what you can do with your site. If you are serious about building a successful website, it is best to invest in a paid web host. Otherwise, you may find yourself struggling to keep your site up and running.

7. Not knowing your limitations

When you are choosing a web hosting provider, it is important to know your limitations. This includes understanding the types of files that can be uploaded to your website and the amount of traffic that your site could potentially receive.

If you try to host a website that is too large or receives too much traffic, you may find that your host will shut down your site or charge you extra fees. Always check the terms of service before you make your purchase so that you know what you are getting into.

Final thoughts

The key to avoiding these seven common mistakes comes down to research. When you are choosing a web host, it is important to do your research and know what you are looking for.

Be sure to choose a provider that offers a refund guarantee, quality security measures, and the features that you need. Also, be aware of the limitations of your website and the terms of service before you make your purchase. By following these tips, you can ensure that you will be happy with your web hosting provider.