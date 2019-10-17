3D printers could make you healthier – here’s how

3D printing is being used to produce a new health supplement which can be personalized for your exact nutritional requirements (or at least that’s the idea).

Nourished is a 3D-printed vitamin and supplement combination consisting of seven active ingredients out of a possible 28, and is available now.

Which of the 28 possibilities are included is decided by going off the answers you give to a brief online questionnaire. The resulting ‘fruit gummy’ is made by a food-safe 3D printer and is chewable, as well as vegan.

Athletes will get a supplement to help boost their endurance levels and recovery times, whereas those who travel a lot can have an immune-boosting affair (flying is, of course, a notoriously good way to catch a cold or other illness) which also helps to combat jetlag.

To give you an idea of the scope, possible ingredients include Selenium, Iron, Lycopene, CoQ10, Zinc, Vitamin A, B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Milk Thistle Extract, Resveratrol, and a probiotic (plus there are 16 others).

(Image credit: Nourished)

Dragon’s Den

It’s a clever idea, for sure, and the brainchild of entrepreneur Melissa Snover, who first aired the concept on the TV show Dragon’s Den.

Those who order Nourished get the product delivered straight to their home, and 98% of the ingredients are from UK-based wholefood sources, the makers say. As a vegan gel supplement, the contents are better absorbed in the body than a traditional pill (and it is also easier to swallow, as Nourished comes in chewable form).

Melissa Snover, founder and CEO of Nourished, enthused: “We’re bringing a truly unique product to the UK market that will change the way consumers think about their nutrition, in much the same way wearable technology has disrupted the personal health market.

“It is the first product in the market to offer such a highly-personalized nutritional solution that everyone can benefit from and it’s our hope that Nourished will transform the way people think about wellness and take care of themselves from the inside out.”

As mentioned, Nourished is only available in the UK to begin with, but may well make its way overseas eventually (or similar ideas could pop up, too).